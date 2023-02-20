'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Meets Janelle's Granddaughter Josephine: 'My New Grand Babie'

Maddie Brown Brush and husband Caleb Brush welcomed their third baby, daughter Josephine Lee, earlier this month

Published on February 20, 2023 04:45 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2g5HWOqxg/. Christine Brown/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CoiLwnEuopI/. Madison Brush/Instagram
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram; Madison Brush/Instagram

Christine Brown is on her way to meet her newest little one!

On Sunday, the Sister Wives star shared on Instagram that she was on her way to North Carolina to meet baby Josephine, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown's granddaughter, who Maddie Brown Brush welcomed earlier this month.

Maddie welcomed Josephine with her husband Caleb Brush on Feb. 10. The couple is also parents to daughter Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5.

"I'm on to North Carolina to meet my new grand babie, Josephine. I also get the pleasure of Axel and Evie," Christine wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling. "Ow and of course @madison_rose11 I'm so excited #lovemygrandbabies #northcarolina #lularoeelsa #travelday #newset #lovethislife."

Announcing Josephine's arrival on Instagram earlier this month, Maddie wrote, "Welcome to the world Josephine Lee Brush!💚."

According to the post, "Little Miss Joey" weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz. at birth.

Christine, who divorced Kody over a year ago, extended her well wishes in the comments, writing "CONGRATULATIONS LOVE."

Maddie shared her exciting pregnancy news in late July, posting a picture of Axel and Evie smiling with their arms around each other while wearing t-shirts that say "big brother" and "big sister."

"The picture says it all! 💛," she captioned the sweet sibling photo. "The Brush family is growing by one early February 👶."

