'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters' at Logan Brown's Wedding

Christine Brown posed for a photo with her daughters while in attendance at Logan Brown's wedding

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 24, 2022 05:10 PM
Photo: Christine Brown/instagram

Christine Brown celebrated family at Logan Brown's wedding.

The Sister Wives star, 50 — who was seen leaving the Brown family in the season 17 supertease shared exclusively with PEOPLE — attended Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's son Logan's wedding this weekend.

Christine posed for a photo with four of her five daughters: Aspyn, 27, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, at the event.

"I LOVE being a Mom to these beautiful daughters!! So BLESSED!!" she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Christine also shares daughter Mykelti — who is currently expecting twins — and son Paedon with Kody.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown/Instagram

In August, Christine spoke with PEOPLE about what ultimately made her leave her husband, after 26 years together.

In September 2020 the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct her scoliosis. The specialist was located out of state and required travel to New Jersey, but Kody declined to join them for the operation, citing concerns about traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect," she said. "I understood COVID, and why he couldn't come, but she didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it."

Christine Brown
TLC

Christine continued, "I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, 'Are you here alone? Where's your husband?' I'm like, 'Oh, he's not here.' And they're like, 'Whoa, isn't that hard?' "

"And I'm like, 'No, it's hard for her.' It's hard for Ysabel, but it's not hard for me. It was a good wake-up call," she added. "In the end I would've preferred to have him there, of course, because it's what Ysabel needed. But I didn't need him anymore."

