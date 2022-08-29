'Sister Wives'' Christine Brown Says Daughters Mykelti and Maddie Are 'Better Moms' Than She Was

Sister Wives' Christine Brown enjoys every little moment as a grandma.

The 50-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively that "being a grandma is the best" and she loves being able to watch her own kids become parents.

Christine is grandma to three grandchildren and has three more on the way. Daughter Mykelti Brown Padron and husband Antonio "Tony" Padron share 16-month-old daughter Avalon Asa and are currently expecting twin sons in early December.

Maddie Brown Brush, the daughter of Kody Brown and his second wife Janelle, is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 2, and son Axel James, 5, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush. She also announced last month that she's expecting another baby in February.

"Being a grandma is the best. I get to watch my kids become parents, and Mykelti and Maddie are better moms than I was at their age. Way better," says Christine. "They're so chill and easy and [set] appropriate expectations for the kids."

Christine Brown's kids. Christine brown/Instagram

"I'm their Oma. So, I'll just be an Oma for all of the grandkids, and I love it," she continues. "I just got to spend a lot of time with Axle and Evie, and oh my gosh, they're lovely. Avalon, she just lights up a room. She's so cute. I love it. It's wonderful."

Earlier this month, a rep for Mykelti and Tony confirmed the exciting news to PEOPLE that they will be welcoming two baby boys into their family.

"I'm excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age," Mykelti, 26, told PEOPLE. "They'll always have a friend to play with. And Tony and I will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure."

The couple shared the news that they're expecting twin boys with a fun reveal featuring confetti powder poppers and a piñata. The blue and pink question-mark-shaped piñata featured small blue candies inside to announce the happy news.

Courtesy Mykelti Brown Padron

A rep for the couple first confirmed the couple's pregnancy news to PEOPLE exclusively in June.

"I'm extremely excited for the twins to come," Mykelti told PEOPLE at the time. "Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure."

Added Tony, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun."

"I'm so excited, they're going to be such great parents," said Christine. "I know they're a bit overwhelmed because it's twins, it's a lot of work but I live close, Aspyn lives close."

"She's got such an amazing support system, we're all so excited," she continued. "They've been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again!"