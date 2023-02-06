'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party: Photo

Christine Brown has a lot to smile about.

The Sister Wives star celebrated daughter Gwendlyn Brown's engagement over the weekend, reuniting with all five of her daughters in the photo shared on Instagram Monday.

Christine stands in between Ysabel, 19, and Gwendlyn, 21, with Truely, 12, standing in front of them. Aspyn, 27, stands on one end of the photo with Mykelti, 26, on the other, holding her twin sons, Archer and Ace, 3 months.

"What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters! We went to Gwen's & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them," she captioned the shot.

Mykelti also shared a photo from the event on Instagram of herself smiling widely as she holds the sleeping twins.

"Being a mom is an honor and a huge blessing. I'm so happy to have these boys and my daughter in my life," wrote Mykelti, who is also mom to daughter Avalon Asa, 22 months, with husband Antonio "Tony" Padron.

"What an exciting adventure I've been on and get to continue for the rest of my life."

In a recent YouTube video Gwendlyn talked about the estrangement between father Kody Brown and some of his 18 kids.

"He really has changed," Gwendlyn said of her dad. "The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]. We weren't as opinionated."

Now, however, many of the Sister Wives kids are adults — some with their own families. As each child from the TLC series has grown into their own person, their connection with Kody has been altered.

"Now, we're adults and we have our opinions," she continued. "We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren't as opinionated."