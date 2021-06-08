On Air with Ryan Seacrest co-host Sisanie is expecting her third baby, a daughter, in August

Inside Pregnant Sisanie's 'Gorgeous' Baby Sprinkle: 'More Than I Could Have Ever Imagined'

Sisanie enjoyed the perfect baby shower with her family.

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest co-host, who is currently expecting her third child, a daughter, spent Sunday with her closest friends and family for the boho-chic themed baby sprinkle, thrown by Marjorie Lashmet with 329events.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sisanie's husband Michael and their 3-year-old twins - daughter Aiza Delmar and son Maxon Jae Villaclara - were close by the mom for the brunch celebration held at the Lombardi House in Hollywood.

"The shower was more than I could have ever imagined, and we're so excited for the addition to our family," Sisanie tells PEOPLE. "My friend Marjorie, who is the owner of 329events, wanted to host this shower and did such an amazing job with every little detail. She asked me what kind of vibe I wanted so I showed her a few Pinterest photos, and a few months later I walked into the most gorgeous boho-chic baby sprinkle!"

Lashmet adds, "It was really a pleasure to be able to bring this dream to life with such an amazing group of creative vendors after not doing events for so long. It was an honor to plan this for Sisanie."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Inside Pregnant Sisanie's Baby Sprinkle Credit: Joel Marasigan of @flashpointgrafix

Inside Pregnant Sisanie's Baby Sprinkle Credit: Joel Marasigan of @flashpointgrafix

Inside Pregnant Sisanie's Baby Sprinkle Credit: Joel Marasigan of @flashpointgrafix

I Dream of Palms created show-stopping dried floral arrangements and a boho lounge that welcomed guests (who were asked to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test). Food was catered by Chef Armando Salcedo, and the meal was served on a grand tablescape supplied by Bright Event Rentals and fresh florals by Irises Designs.

Additionally, Mitchell Deguzman served as MC for the day's entertainment, and attendees posed for snapshots in front of a floral wall and balloon wall designed by Back Drop Drip. Pretty Rad Rentals provided swirled cotton candy - a favorite of Aiza and Maxon's - and the cake and desserts was prepared by Puffect Bakery Cafe. Beverages were from Tap Truck USA, a mobile bartending company.

Menus were designed by Calligraphy by Michelle T, and MaeMarie Wraps crafted unique party favors. Photos from the day were captured by Joel Marasigan of Flashpoint Grafix.

Inside Pregnant Sisanie's Baby Sprinkle Credit: Joel Marasigan of @flashpointgrafix

Inside Pregnant Sisanie's Baby Sprinkle Credit: Joel Marasigan of @flashpointgrafix

Inside Pregnant Sisanie's Baby Sprinkle Credit: Joel Marasigan of @flashpointgrafix

Sisanie and Michael tied the knot in January 2014, almost five years after first meeting. When she revealed that she was pregnant in November 2017, the then-mom-to-be recalled that the couple took it "day by day, week by week" and tried not to get their hopes up since they'd previously suffered a miscarriage.

"Double blessings … God works in mysterious ways. I feel like he's giving me back the one I lost earlier this year," Sisanie wrote at the time.