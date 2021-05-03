Pregnant Sisanie Marks Twins' 3rd Birthday with 'Perfect' Party While Awaiting Arrival of Baby Girl

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest co-host is expecting her third baby, a daughter, with husband Michael in August

Sisanie's twins are growing up so fast!

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest co-host, who is currently expecting her third baby with husband Michael, celebrated her twins — daughter Aiza Delmar and son Maxon Jae Villaclara — as they turned 3 years old over the weekend with a "perfect" party, complete with balloons, piñatas and individual cakes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 3rd Birthday Aiza and Maxon! Today was perfect celebrating with just our family. Can't believe they're three!" Sisanie captioned a gallery of fun-filled photos from the gathering.

Sisanie revealed her pregnancy news during an episode of their radio show in February, surprising Seacrest and their team. Then, in a sweet Instagram upload, she wrote, "Our secret's out! Baby #3 due August 2021! Swipe to see us finding out the gender from our doctor! #QuarantineBaby."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

SISANIE Credit: SISANIE/ instagram

On Saturday, Sisanie showed off her baby bump while smiling on Instagram, writing, "Wrapping up my 23rd week. Time is kinda flying by. The twins turn 3 on Sunday and it's really starting to sink in that in a few months baby girl will be here too! I can't wait to meet her!"

Sisanie and Michael tied the knot in January 2014 almost five years after first meeting. When she revealed that she was pregnant in November 2017, the then-mom-to-be recalled that the couple took it "day by day, week by week" and tried not to get their hopes up since they'd previously suffered a miscarriage.