Sisanie Villaclara Shares Exclusive Photos from Daughter's Coachella-Themed First Birthday Party

"We wanted to throw a party the kids and adults would enjoy!" Sisanie tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 16, 2022 05:55 PM
Photo: Joel Marasigan/Flashpointgrafix

Sisanie Villaclara celebrated her little girl in a big way!

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest co-host and her husband Michael marked daughter Siveya Luz's first birthday with a festival-themed bash titled "Siveyachella."

The fun-filled party took place at the Paddock Riding Club in Los Angeles and allowed kids the opportunity to enjoy pony rides, which were a hit with Sisanie's older children. Sisanie and her husband invited family and friends to partake in the unforgettable experience, which included a 24-foot long marquee sign spelling out the birthday girl's name and custom-designed "artist passes" for the VIP check-in area.

"My husband Michael and I love Coachella, concerts and festivals in general. We wanted to throw a party the kids and adults would enjoy!" Sisanie exclusively tells PEOPLE of the event planned by Marjorie Lashmet of 329events.

"Although Siveya will never remember it, the first birthday party is mostly a celebration for the parents."

At the event's stages, Lashmet pulled together the vision and vibe of Siveyachella with a full lineup of vendors, multiple stages and performances by MC/DJ Mitchell DeGuzman and Nickelodeon's The Beat Buds.

"Siveyachella was exactly how I envisioned it. Marjorie is the best at what she does! Siveya loves music and loves to dance so having The Beat Buds as 'the headliner' was perfect!" Sisanie said.

Along with the performance, kids in attendance got to enjoy a play area by Casasblanca, a build-a-teddy bear station by The Slime Fun Shop and custom Siveyachella 2022 merch gifted from Siveya's godparents.

The dessert table also brought the festival theme to life, with custom-made rainbow and "1" cookies by Puffect Bakery Cafe, who also added decorated cupcakes and cake shooters to the spread. A multi-tiered macaron tower decorated with florals from Cristina's Flowers was the main attraction.

"My favorite thing about Siveyachella was that everyone was having a great time! It's been a long time since we've thrown a party this big. It was nice to get all our family and friends together," Sisanie tells PEOPLE. "Some of them we hadn't seen in years. Siveya is my last one, so we knew the minute she was born, that we had to go big for her first birthday!"

Sisanie and Michael tied the knot in January 2014, almost five years after first meeting. When she revealed that she was pregnant in November 2017, the then-mom-to-be recalled that the couple took it "day by day, week by week" and tried not to get their hopes up since they'd previously suffered a miscarriage.

"Double blessings … God works in mysterious ways. I feel like he's giving me back the one I lost earlier this year," Sisanie wrote at the time.

Sisanie revealed she was expecting again during an episode of their radio show in February 2021, surprising Seacrest and their team. Then, in a sweet Instagram upload, she wrote, "Our secret's out! Baby #3 due August 2021!"

