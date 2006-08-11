Singers Elvis Costello & Diana Krall expecting first child together

by auditioning contributors Sara and Angela

Update: We hear that it’s a boy!

Originally posted June 25th: Rock legend Elvis Costello & his Grammy-winning jazz chanteuse wife Diana Krall announced through their spokesperson that they are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in December, around the time the couple will celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Diana and Elvis (whose birth name is Declan McManus) met at the Grammys in 2002. Elvis, 51, has a 33-year old son, Matthew, from his first marriage. This is 41-year old Diana’s first child.

