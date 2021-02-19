Singer Natti Natasha Is Pregnant: ‘We Are Super Happy’

The Dominican singer is expecting her first child with fiancé Raphy Pina

Dominican singer Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina have a baby on the way!

The "Diosa" singer, 34, announced her pregnancy on Thursday as she opened up about her struggles with fertility in an interview with PEOPLE Español.

Natasha, who is currently five months pregnant, said that when she and Pina decided to have a baby, she was told she needed to do in vitro fertilization to get pregnant because of cysts in her womb she had removed in the past. She also had a fallopian tube removed.

"The hormones drive you crazy; you don't know whether to laugh, cry. But I didn't care. I was happy because I was doing it," she said of the process.

But IVF wasn't working for Natasha, who recalled in the interview that her doctor told her that she couldn't have children.

"It gave me depression, I didn't want to see anyone, I didn't want to talk to anyone," she admitted. "I felt like a total failure as a woman."

Pina, Natasha added, was supportive throughout the journey and reassured her that he wanted to be with her no matter what.

During a trip to Puerto Rico, the singer suffered back pain while jet skiing but "kept quiet because I didn't want to hurt anyone on the weekend."

She later went to the doctor and recalled, "The next morning, [Raphy] gets a call from the doctor directly. He stands to one side with his cell phone, opens his eyes and says, 'You're pregnant.'"

"We are super happy. I am going to be a mother. I have never been in such a good mood in my life," the singer said.

