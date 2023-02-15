Singer Kelianne and Model Husband Chase Mattson Expecting First Baby Together: 'So Crazy'

The Mattsons are celebrating their first wedding anniversary as a married couple with some exciting news.

Singer Kelianne and model/actor Chase Mattson are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced on Instagram on Tuesday in a beautiful video.

The couple enjoys holding each other and dancing on the beach in the video, as Chase leans in to Kelianne and says, "This is what you've always wanted. This is literally, like, your dream."

"I know it's what I've always dreamed of. It's happening," the "BET" singer replies. "It's so crazy."

"Your first baby," the model shares.

Kelianne and Chase Mattson. Madison Hare

The couple goes on to pose with an ultrasound picture atop Kelianne's bump, which Chase then bends to kiss.

"Happy Valentines Day🤟🏼 What better way to celebrate love than the love for creating life❤️," the pair captioned the joint Instagram post. "Baby Mattson coming soon!👶🏼."

Their upcoming arrival will join Mattson's daughters Hazel, 8, and Nora, 5, from a previous relationship.

Kelianne and Chase Mattson. Kelianne/Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California in June, met on Instagram during the pandemic and got engaged in December 2020.

Kelianne is widely known for being a gymnast and was previously a member of the U.S. National Acrobatic Gymnastics team and competed in the world championships. She is also a former member of The Hype House — a content creation house created by Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio during the pandemic — and the Triller Compound. Today, she focuses on her musical career and growing family.