Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home

Nigerian singer Davido, born David Adeleke, and fiancée Chioma Rowland's 3-year-old son has died in an apparent drowning, AP reports

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 04:05 PM
Nigerian Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty, Davido/instagram

Nigerian singer Davido is mourning the death of one of his children.

The pop star's 3-year-old son David has died after an apparent drowning at the family's home in Lagos, the Associated Press confirmed on Tuesday.

Davido — known for his work with artists including Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown — shares David with fiancée Chioma Rowland, a prominent chef. He is also father to three other children from previous relationships.

The accident occurred Monday night, while the singer, 29, was not at his home. Eight members of the pop star's home staff spoke with investigators as they tried to determine what exactly occurred.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nigerian Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home
Davido/instagram

The family celebrated the little boy's 3rd birthday on Oct. 20, with the singer posting photos of his son on Instagram.

"I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible," Davido wrote in the birthday tribute. "You will grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉

In a statement obtained by BBC, police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said investigators were "reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death."

Just four years ago, the singer reached out publicly to extend his condolences to singer D'banj after his 13-month-old, Daniel III, drowned in a pool at D'banj's home in Lagos.

Related Articles
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 17: Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame 2022 inductees presented by CMA at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
'Great Balls of Fire' Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
L-R Top Row: Sue Butler Karnatz, Mary Marshall, James Thompson L-R Bottom Row: Gabriel Torres, Nicole Howard
A Police Officer, a Bride-to-Be and an 'Amazing Mother': Here Are the Victims of the Raleigh Mass Shooting
Jannie du Plessis
Rugby Star Jannie Du Plessis' 10-Month-Old Son Drowns at Family Pool
Granger Smith, wife, Amber Bartlett
Granger Smith's Wife Amber Recalls Heartbreaking Moment She Told Her Kids Their Brother Had Died
Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002) and Antony Armstrong-Jones in the grounds of Royal Lodge after they announced their engagement
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Mom ‘Begging’ to Have Journalist Son ‘Home Before His Next Birthday’ 10 Years After He Was Kidnapped in Syria
Mom 'Begging' to Have Journalist Son 'Home Before His Next Birthday' 10 Years After He Was Kidnapped in Syria
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Gabrielle Petito
Timeline of Gabby Petito Tragedy 1 Year After Killer Brian Laundrie's Body Was Found
Bernie Madoff
Bernie Madoff's Only Sister and Her Husband Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father’s Day: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’
How Stars Celebrated Father's Day 2022
Hellen Wendy
Health Worker Living in Canada Drowned in Swimming Pool During Live Stream: 'It Is Terrible,' Says Dad
Bethenney Frankel
Bethenny Frankel Shops in Saint-Tropez, Plus Billie Eilish, Chris Pratt, John Mulaney & Olivia Munn and More