Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home

Nigerian singer Davido is mourning the death of one of his children.

The pop star's 3-year-old son David has died after an apparent drowning at the family's home in Lagos, the Associated Press confirmed on Tuesday.

Davido — known for his work with artists including Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown — shares David with fiancée Chioma Rowland, a prominent chef. He is also father to three other children from previous relationships.

The accident occurred Monday night, while the singer, 29, was not at his home. Eight members of the pop star's home staff spoke with investigators as they tried to determine what exactly occurred.

Davido/instagram

The family celebrated the little boy's 3rd birthday on Oct. 20, with the singer posting photos of his son on Instagram.

"I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible," Davido wrote in the birthday tribute. "You will grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉

In a statement obtained by BBC, police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said investigators were "reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death."

Just four years ago, the singer reached out publicly to extend his condolences to singer D'banj after his 13-month-old, Daniel III, drowned in a pool at D'banj's home in Lagos.