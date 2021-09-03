NBC News Host Simone Boyce Welcomes Second Baby, Son Keenan Charles, During Pandemic

Simone Boyce gave birth for the second time during the COVID pandemic, telling PEOPLE: "We weren't able to have visitors last March and we couldn't have any this time either"

Simone Boyce is a mom of two!

The NBC News correspondent and host, 33, welcomed her second baby, son Keenan Charles Green, with husband Michael Green on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 5:55 a.m. in Los Angeles, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The new parents welcomed their older son Logan in March 2020.

Recalling the first words — "I love you, I love you, I love you" — she said to her newborn, Boyce tells PEOPLE, " 'Your brother can't wait to meet you!' Keenan's big brother Logan was obsessed with kissing and touching my belly during my pregnancy. We can't wait to watch them grow up together."

The news anchor proudly adds, "He definitely has his mom's chill temperament and his dad's napping skills. We can also see some of his big brother, Logan, and my husband also thinks he takes after my father-in-law."

Baby Keenan arrived two weeks early, and Boyce attributed the timing to a specific meal she had the night prior.

"Our birth story comes with a cautionary warning – don't mess with the legendary maternity salad at Caioti Pizza Café in Studio City, California, unless you're ready to have a baby! Their balsamic salad dressing has a secret recipe rumored to send expecting mothers into labor," she shares.

"After having it with both my pregnancies, I can say that the salad is undefeated. I started having contractions almost exactly 24 hours after eating some of the dressing. We made it to the hospital at 8:30 p.m. and he was born the next morning at 5:55 a.m."

For the second time, Boyce gave birth during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

"Sadly, not much has changed compared to when I gave birth in March of 2020. I'd always pictured my parents and friends being able to visit me in the hospital after giving birth. We weren't able to have visitors last March and we couldn't have any this time either," she says of baby Keenan's labor.

But the golden hour, the first hour after a baby's birth when a parent enjoys skin-to-skin contact, was extra special and intimate with no visitors.