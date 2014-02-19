We Found: Eric Cowell's Plush Cuddle Buddies

The doting dad shared a snapshot of his serene son, Eric Philip, sleeping soundly between two of his plush pals.

Talk about sweet dreams!

As if the first photos of his new son weren’t aww-dorable enough, Simon Cowell continues to play the part of doting dad, sharing a snapshot of his serene son, Eric Philip, sleeping soundly between two of his plush pals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Eric’s new friends,” Cowell Tweeted on Monday.

We’ve been waiting to get a glimpse of the little guy’s stash of goodies ever since mom Lauren Silverman was showered with gifts during her baby bash in December. And in this pic, Eric’s cuddly sidekicks are Giggle‘s eco-friendly hand crocheted elephant ($30) and Barefoot Dreams‘s CozyChic Puppy Blanket Buddy ($32).

Image zoom



Courtesy Simon Cowell; Inset: Courtesy Giggle



It looks like the music mogul’s little guy is already on his way to having the ‘good life‘ like fellow celeb tot, North West. We’re just hoping for more precious peeks of his cute face.