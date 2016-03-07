Simon Cowell: I Thought My Son Eric Hated Me
Simon Cowell cannot get enough of his little boy.
”It’s much more fun than I thought it was going to be,” Cowell, 56, told reporters at the America’s Got Talent auditions on Thursday in Pasadena, California. ”And they adapt to your schedule quicker than people think, or at least I thought.”
He added, ”For the first six months, I honestly [had the] most one-sided conversation I’ve ever had in my life. I’m not getting anything back here. Maybe he hates me. And then after about a year and a half, suddenly you get this connection and they start talking to you. And you can teach them things. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Cowell, who welcomed 2-year-old son Eric Philip with girlfriend Lauren Silverman in 2014, said that he enjoys the little moments he gets with his son.
”We like watching movies together,” he said. ”Jungle Book we’ve now seen 1,800 times. We’re on to Shrek now. He likes art. He loves animals. But he’s a happy boy.”
Cowell, who will be joining the panel of judges on the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent, answered the burning question that everyone has been thinking: Has having a son softened him at all?
”If you get young, young kids coming, you’re not going to be horrible to them,” Cowell told PEOPLE of his judging tactics.
“Having said that, if someone comes out and can’t sing, I’m not going to say you suddenly can. Or if I think the act’s rubbish, say I like it. It has changed me in my personal life, I don’t think so much in my business life, no.”
America’s Got Talent is set to premiere at the beginning of the summer.
