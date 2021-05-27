Simon Cowell Says Parenthood Brought Out His Softer Side: I 'Adore' My Son

“He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him,” the America’s Got Talent judge said of son Eric, 7

Fatherhood has changed Simon Cowell.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, the 61-year-old judge and executive producer of America's Got Talent opened up how about how becoming a parent changed his life forever for the better.

Host Kelly Clarkson said she thought it was sweet that the famously gruff critic was working on a series of children's books about imaginary animals with his young son. Cowell shares son Eric Philip, 7, with girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

The father-son duo announced in February 2020 that they had inked a publishing deal with Hachette Children's Group for a seven-book series called Wishfits about these "magical and unusual" creatures, Deadline reported.

"It's been brilliant," Cowell said of the project. "I never thought I would do something like this."

"I love that. That's the juxtaposition of you doing this is so great for me. You're like a different dude with a child," Clarkson — who was the first-ever winner of American Idol, for which Cowell was a judge — said with a laugh, before backtracking and clarifying, "I think the vulnerable little side of you came out when you had a kid."

"Maybe," Cowell said. "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it … until I saw the scan of him for the first time."

While Eric was still in Silverman's womb, the X-Factor creator revealed he affectionately called his unborn child "Tad" because he looked like "a little tadpole."

"From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him," the proud dad gushed. "He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."

The busy dad will soon be back in the judges' chair for AGT after a mid-season hiatus in August 2020 due to his electric bike accident and hospitalization.

Last summer, the producer was testing out a new electric bike at home in Malibu when he fell and said he "knew I'd broken my back the minute I landed. It was really, really kind of sudden and it hurt."

Reflecting later, he realized he should have stayed still to avoid further injury, but instead crawled into the house to get to Silverman. "I'm lying there and I'm kind of passing out," he said. "It was surreal."

After surgery, Cowell's main concern was how Eric would react.

"I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 [years old] because I couldn't walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws," Cowell said to Clarkson. "I said, 'Lauren, I just don't know how to explain it to [Eric].' She obviously said something to him because he came in … and I was lying in bed and he said, 'Daddy, you're like Ironman,' and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot."