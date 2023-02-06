Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photos of Son Eric, 8, as They Meet Chelsea FC Soccer Stars: 'Best Time'

Simon Cowell shares son Eric, 8, with fiancée Lauren Silverman

By
Georgia Slater
Published on February 6, 2023 11:43 AM
Simon Cowell takes son to Chelsea Football Club
Photo: Simon Cowell/Instagram

Simon Cowell is giving a rare glimpse into family life with his son Eric.

On Sunday, the America's Got Talent judge, 63, shared sweet photos with fiancée Lauren Silverman and their 8-year-old son from a fun outing with the Chelsea FC soccer club, where Eric got to meet star Mason Mount.

The first shot in the Instagram gallery shows the couple and their son posting with the team's lion mascots, Stamford and Bridget. Cowell has a Chelsea FC scarf wrapped around his neck while Silverman gives Eric bunny ears in the silly snap.

Cowell also shared two sweet photos of Eric meeting Mount, smiling for the picture while the athlete signs Eric's soccer ball.

"We had the best time at @chelseafc, @masonmount you are such a nice person. Thank you!" the former American Idol judge captioned the post.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Simon Cowell/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Simon Cowell/Instagram

Cowell recently opened up about the importance of getting his son's feedback when it comes to his decisions about talent.

"When I watch the shows before they go out, and I'm kind of looking at Eric out of the corner of my eye, going 'Does he like something? Does he not like something?' and annoyingly he's normally right," said the America's Got Talent: All-Stars judge during an appearance on the UK talk show Loose Women.

According to the TV personality, Cowell said Eric gives his opinions "nonstop."

simon cowell, Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell
Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell, Simon Cowell. Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I've got a good idea of what he's going to be when he's older, I think, which is a really cool thing," Cowell added, without naming the profession. "He's got his own opinion. He's his own man, which is really, really important. Yeah, he's a sweetheart."

Cowell was then asked if he has finally achieved balance now that he has settled into family life with Eric and Silverman.

"I'm certainly getting there," he shared. "Yes, for sure, where I currently am in my life, my career, being a dad – I mean, I was late to the party. It was the best thing that ever happened to me."

