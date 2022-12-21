Simon Cowell Says He Leans on Son Eric, 8, for Feedback on 'AGT' Contestants: 'He's His Own Man'

Simon Cowell takes his son's feedback very seriously when it comes to his decisions about talent.

"When I watch the shows before they go out, and I'm kind of looking at Eric out of the corner of my eye, going 'Does he like something? Does he not like something?' and annoyingly he's normally right," said the America's Got Talent: All-Stars judge during a recent appearance on the UK talk show Loose Women.

According to the former American Idol judge, Cowell, 63, said Eric gives his opinions "nonstop."

"I've got a good idea of what he's going to be when he's older, I think, which is a really cool thing," Cowell added, without naming the profession. "He's got his own opinion. He's his own man, which is really, really important. Yeah, he's a sweetheart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Cowell was then asked if he has finally achieved balance now that he has settled into family life with Eric and fiancée Lauren Silverman.

"I'm certainly getting there," he shared. "Yes, for sure, where I currently am in my life, my career, being a dad – I mean, I was late to the party. It was the best thing that ever happened to me."

As for wedding plans?

"Still planning," Cowell said, pulling a smug face.

Simon Cowell. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

For now, Cowell is focused on resuming his role as a judge on AGT: All-Stars, a new extension of the beloved series, premiering Jan. 2. He will join Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on the panel.

"It was terrific and it was really fascinating to see people who've competed on the American show and done really well, competing with people who won the show in other countries," Cowell exclusively told PEOPLE last month. "The dynamic was fascinating … and what really was great and cool about the show was that so many people decided to come back and compete."

Much like the original series, AGT: All-Stars — which will be hosted by AGT emcee Terry Crews — will see dozens of variety acts compete for the winning title. However, this show is different in that it will feature 60 of Got Talent franchise's past winners, finalists, fan-favorite acts, and viral sensations as they compete to be the best of the All-Stars.