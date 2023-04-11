SImon Cowell Spends Easter with Fiancée Lauren Silverman, Ex Terri Seymour and Their Kids

Simon Cowell spent his Easter holiday surrounded by his nearest and dearest.

Terri Seymour, the America's Got Talent judge's ex-girlfriend and current close friend, posted a series of photos and video on Instagram Tuesday showing their blended families spending Easter together.

In the photo, Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman posed next to Seymour and her boyfriend, Clark Mallon. Also pictured was Cowell and Silverman's 9-year-old son Eric and Silverman's teenage son Adam, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman. Seymour and Mallon's daughter, Coco, stood in front of her parents holding an Easter basket .

An Easter egg hunt video and a photo of a delicious spread were also shared, along with pics of Seymour with Silverman and Britain's Got Talent host Amanda Holden, as well as Seymour with Mallon and Coco.

"Easter 2023 🐰🐣❤️💗💕," Seymour wrote alongside the series of photos. "Thank you @simoncowell & #LaurenSilverman we love you guys! 😘."

Cowell, 63, and Seymour dated for six years before calling it quits in 2008, but they have remained close friends.

The American Idol alum recently opened up about how becoming a dad changed his outlook on work.

In an interview with The Sun late last year, Cowell sat down for a casual backyard chat about where his career has been and where it is going, and the X factor of his own life — his 8-year-old son Eric.

"If Eric hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened," Cowell said in the interview. "Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work. I was obsessed with it."

Cowell shares his son, who was born in 2014, with Silverman. He is named after Cowell's late father, with whom he was very close before his death.

"After I lost my mum and my dad, you kind of think you're never going to feel that love again — that's it. Then you have kids, and, though I never thought I would feel that way, it's beyond your love for your parents," he said. "It almost hurts how much you love them. Then you start thinking, 'When he grows up, what's his dad going to have done?' I think about that a lot."

Before the birth of his son, the America's Got Talent judge said he was "really unhappy."

"Now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened. The thought of it — I can't deal with that," he said in the interview, getting emotional.

The TV personality then described his work schedule during the height of his success, saying he would work till 4, 6 and sometimes 8 a.m. regularly.

Noting how he was burned out, miserable and unhappy, Cowell said he was consumed with the ratings battle between U.K. hits The X Factor — his own show — and Strictly Come Dancing, the competition.

When ratings slumped, he said he was "tearing [his] hair out," but that changed when his son started to notice his habits and asked him about them.

"When he was about 2, he finally asked, 'What are you doing in bed at 2 in the afternoon?' And how do you explain, 'These are my hours,' " Cowell said. "I thought, 'Okay, I've got to switch everything around.' "

Known for his gruff and sometimes cruel comments as a judge on his shows, the media mogul said his perspective on constructive criticism has changed too since Eric's birth.

"The idea of him being bullied? I couldn't deal with that," he said, adding that he is "100 percent" more sensitive to treating contestants with care. "With your kids, you just want them to be happy," he explained.