The Wave 2021 Eclipse retails for $1,399, while the Jet 2020 Eclipse goes for $429 and related Eclipse accessories range from $159 to $169

Strolling in Style! Silver Cross Unveils Sleek New Line of Baby Carriages — See the Designs

Dreaming of strolling in style? Silver Cross has got your back.

The British baby carriage brand, beloved by famous parents like Kate Middleton and Kris Jenner, has introduced its first line of North American baby gear: the Eclipse Collection.

First up is the Wave 2021 Eclipse ($1,399 and up) — an upgraded version of the brand's popular Wave stroller that is suitable for children from birth to 55 lbs., and holds up to 187 lbs. total.

Designed "with unique 3-D sculpted black fabrics, a high gloss chassis and stunning rose gold highlights," the stroller includes a conversion system to accommodate two children at once: one in the seat and one in the attachable bassinet.

Some of the features and accessories included with the Wave 2021 Eclipse include a cup holder, two rain covers, a shopping basket, two mosquito nets and two bamboo fabric seat liners.

While the Jet 2020 ($429) is designed to hold a single child up to 55 lbs., it is lightweight at just 13.6 lbs. and features "a new, ergonomic seat for even better baby comfort," as well as "wider front wheels and improved suspension providing the best ride yet."

"More than just a travel stroller, Jet was designed to be fully-featured so it can double as your every day stroller," the product's description says, with a release adding that the stroller is "overhead bin approved" for most major airlines.

Silver Cross is also offering two new standalone accessories as part of its Eclipse Collection: the fleece-lined Wave 2021 Premium Footmuff ($159) and the "stylish and practical" Wave 2021 Eclipse Diaper Bag ($169).

"The back-pack design features coordinating leatherette details, with a magnetic fastening and adjustable shoulder strap for convenience," read the product details for the diaper bag. "A changing mat and thermal bottle holder are included, with plenty of space to store those baby essentials."

Silver Cross is well-known for its Balmoral Pram ($3,999), which Middleton, 38, was photographed pushing Princess Charlotte in during her July 2015 christening.

A source told PEOPLE in January 2018 that proud grandma Jenner, 64, had also purchased multiple Silver Cross strollers for her then-newborn granddaughter Chicago, from L.A.-based retailer Couture Kids.

"The name Silver Cross has long been associated with royalty, first supplying a pram for King George VI," the 143-year-old brand's website states. "Silver Cross soon gained a reputation for high quality craftsmanship and design and grew to become one of the industry's biggest exporters worldwide."