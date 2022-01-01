Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Mourns Son's Due Date 3 Weeks After Stillbirth: 'So Broken and Lost'

"My heart and mind still can't process that he's gone," the MTV star wrote in an emotional Instagram post honoring her son

Madisson Hausburg is mourning the death of her son Elliot Angel Soto on his projected due date.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Siesta Key star marked the day her son was set to come home after he was stillborn at 37 weeks with an emotional tribute on Instagram.

"Today is Elliot's due date. The day we were supposed to bring our baby home to snuggle and pass around the family. The day he would meet all his aunts and uncles and grandparents. The very first grandchild of my family," she wrote alongside an image of her arm featuring a tattoo of her son's first name written in cursive.

"Instead, today marks 3 weeks since I gave birth to my sleeping little Angel," Hausburg added. "Three weeks since I last held him in my arms and kissed his perfect precious cheeks."

The reality star said she feels as though she's stuck in "limbo" between being a new mother and not being able to care for her child. "My body still physically aches to feed my baby boy," Hausburg wrote. "My heart and mind still can't process that he's gone. Everything triggers me…finding his pajamas in the laundry or just walking through the grocery store as I did a hundred times when he was in my tummy."

She added, "I feel so broken and lost without my son. They say 'grief is just love with no place to go.' I feel that so deeply right now."

Hausburg and husband Ish Soto first announced that they were expecting a child on New Year's Day to PEOPLE in August, two months before they got married.

On Dec. 21, Hausburg announced on Instagram that she delivered Elliot stillborn on Dec. 12 alongside a photo of a special memory box honoring the child.

"Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box," the MTV star wrote at the time. "It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child."

On Saturday, Hausburg thanked everyone that reached out and offered their condolences during the difficult time. "You have no idea how much it means to us and helps us feel less alone. I am learning more and more about stillbirth, miscarriage, and infant loss."

"It breaks my heart that so many people go through this nightmare and can relate to this pain," she added. "I sincerely hope everyone has a beautiful New Year and 2022 brings new joy and new hope. Please keep our little Elliot in your thoughts and prayers 👼."

She also noted that the tattoo in the photo is "my first and only," allowing her "to forever carry you in my arms."