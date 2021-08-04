Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Ish Soto: 'We Are Beyond Excited'

This Siesta Key couple is expanding their family!

Madisson Hausburg is pregnant, expecting a baby with fiancé Ismael "Ish" Soto, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing photos happily showing off her baby bump and ultrasound images.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby, due January 1. We already love this little baby so much and can't wait to meet them," the soon-to-be parents say in a statement.

Hausburg, 27, announced in August 2020 that she was engaged to Soto, who is a former producer of the MTV reality series.

She told PEOPLE at the time, "I have never felt as safe and as loved as I do when I'm with Ish. He reminds me every single day how special I am and he makes me want to be the best possible version of myself. Our love story is anything but traditional, but it's our love story, and I can't wait to see how it plays out. I'm on such a high! I still can't believe it. ... I've found my forever."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Madisson Hausburg Madisson Hausburg

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Madisson Hausburg Right: Credit: Courtesy of Madisson Hausburg

Their relationship was a focal point last season, with Hausburg initially forced to defend their 20-year age gap to friends and family. But her loved ones eventually warmed up to the relationship, and during the season finale, her dad gave them his blessing to move to Los Angeles and buy a home together.

Madisson Hausburg Credit: Courtesy of Madisson Hausburg

For Soto's birthday last September, Hausburg wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to the kindest, most generous and caring man I know... my fiancé!! Your compassion for others consumes me and inspires me daily. I can't wait to do forever with you!! 😘 I love you I love you I love you!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Talks About Her Engagement to Ish Soto

Hausburg said on PeopleTV's Reality Check back in August 2020 that the "biggest misconception" about her relationship with Soto "is that we're always on the rocks."

"The only part that you guys get to see is when we're discussing these big life decisions, and that is a big part of our relationship, but we're also, for the most part, very happy," she said at the time.

"I think it's already kind of out there, but I am in L.A. now, and we have bought a house together and it's great," she added. "I'm not alone, because I do have two of my three sisters out here with me. So it's nice. I was able to convince my family to join me, so this really does feel more like home base to me now."