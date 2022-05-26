In the season finale, the heartbroken star speaks about the loss of her and husband Ish Soto's son Elliot Angel Soto

Madisson Hausburg Opens Up on Siesta Key for the First Time About Her Son's Stillbirth

Madisson Hausburg is continuing to mourn the loss of her baby boy.

On Thursday's season finale of Siesta Key, Hausburg opens up on camera for the first time about the heartbreaking stillbirth of her and her husband Ish Soto's son, Elliot. She first announced the tragic news on Instagram in December.

In the final minutes of the episode, Hausburg goes to the beach where she is surrounded by her fellow Siesta Key female castmates for support as she tells the devastating story of the stillbirth and how she and Soto are healing after their loss.

"Two weeks before his delivery day, Madisson and Ish's baby boy, Elliot Angel Soto, suffered a rare complications in the womb. He did not survive," the screen reads as Hausburg pulls up to the beach.

The 28-year-old tells her castmates that her husband Soto is "struggling" following their loss and is "really angry with the world."

Madisson Hausburg, Ish Soto Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto | Credit: Madisson Hausburg

"We go to support group every Thursday. It's really nice to meet other people who are going through the same thing. I've learned there's a huge, wonderful community of loss moms and I've learned so much from them and they really have saved me these past few months," says Hausburg. "I just miss him so bad."

"I want everyone to just know he existed and it was really wonderful getting to hold him and spend time with him," she continues. "He was so tiny, he was 6 lbs., 13 oz. So we all called him tiny for so long."

The reality star went on to share the full story of her son's stillbirth, noting that it was a "really f—ing weird day to begin with."

"I was like he hasn't moved in a while and so you know you google everything and it says drink something cold, take a bath. And whenever I would take a bath he would usually like pop up and swim, it was really cute. And he just wasn't responding to anything," she says. "So we went into labor and delivery and they took us in and there was no heartbeat. It was the hardest moment of my life."

"I just felt like the whole world just stopped, I felt so unprepared. I was ready to give birth to him. They immediately induced me and for two days I was in labor and finally, when I gave birth, it was obvious how he had died, which I'm really grateful for because so many people don't get answers," she says.

Hausburg says Elliot's umbilical cord was "tied in a knot and wrapped around his neck twice."

"They handed me him and he was so perfect. I didn't really cry, I was just so happy to be with him," she says. "I just want him back so bad... If he were born one day before, he would be here. He should be here meeting everyone."

After Hausburg shared her story, her castmates offered words of support.

"I would do anything to take away your pain," says one of the reality stars, while another adds, "You will always be Elliot's mommy, we love you so much and we'll always be here for you."