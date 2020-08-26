Siesta Key's Brandon Gomes Reveals He Had a Child with Another Woman While Dating Camilla Cattaneo

During an emotional reunion on Tuesday, the 25-year-old said he recently found out that he has a child

Brandon Gomes is a father.

During an emotional Siesta Key reunion on Tuesday, Gomes, 25, revealed that he recently found out that he has a child.

"I'm not really myself right now. It's extremely hard," he said. "Ten months ago I hooked up with this girl, and she told me recently that I have a kid with her."

The revelation came as he was reflecting on his relationship with girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo. Gomes, 25, admitted to being unfaithful to Cattaneo with the mother of his child.

"I'm going through a lot, and I'm dealing with a lot and I'm doing what's right," he said. "Honestly, when that came up and knowing what I was about to put Camilla and knowing what I have to step into, I completely lost it. My anxiety was out of control."

When Canttaneo chastised Gomes, who is currently in California working on his music, for not being in Florida and "dealing with this situation," he became emotional.

"I don't care about any of this right now," he said before storming off camera.

Cattaneo said she found out about Gomes' child "through a phone call."

"He tells me, 'I had a one night stand with this girl, and she's telling me that she has a kid and it's mine,' " she recalled. "I talked to the girl and she tells me that Brandon knew the whole time that she was pregnant and decided to block her when she said she was keeping the baby."

Image zoom Camilla Cattaneo and Brandon Gomes Camilla Cattaneo/instagram; Brandon Gomes/instagram

And the rest of the cast was just as shocked, admitting that none of them knew about the situation before filming.

"We literally all just found out about this," Amanda Miller said. "None of us knew he had a kid."

While the woman's identity was not revealed, Gomes eventually returned and apologized for his "mistakes."

"I've made some extremely bad decisions," he said, breaking down in tears. "It's on me. I'm responsible for it. It's my responsibility, I made some mistakes."

"I've been dealing with this. I probably haven't been dealing with it right, but my anxiety is real, real high right now. I'm just trying to correct this as a man and I'm trying to do what's right. I'm just here going through it day by day. I just want to make things right."

He also said he plans to "step up" and be "the best man I possibly can be."

"I don't want anyone thinking that I'm not stepping up and I'm not going to be a dad," he said. "That's not what's going on. The situation is what it is and I'm dealing with it. I'm going to step up and I'm going to be the best man I possibly can be."

But when asked if the woman wants Gomes to be "in the child's life," he replied, "I don't know the girl. I don't know."

"I'm not going to hide, I'm not going to run from the kid," he said. "I'm not going to have a kid and just not know who his dad is."