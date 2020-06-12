Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras and Girlfriend Alyssa Salerno Welcome a Daughter

"Little princess on the way," Alex Kompothecras captioned the December pregnancy announcement

She's here!

Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, PEOPLE confirms.

Kompothecras' mother Beth Bronson-Kompothecras shared the big news on Instagram Thursday, captioning a photo, "Our Hearts are full of love as Gary and I welcome our First Grandchild."

"She is beautiful ... there are no words," the proud grandmother continued. "Congratulations Alyssa and Alex you are going to be amazing parents! We Love You All So Much! ❤️❤️❤️"

Kompothecras, 25, revealed the pregnancy news on Instagram in December, sharing a photo of the couple kissing while the then-dad-to-be placed his hands on his girlfriend's baby bump.

"Little princess on the way," he wrote in the caption, adding two heart-eye emojis.

Soon after Kompothecras announced the pregnancy, his ex, Juliette Porter, came out swinging and claimed she hooked up with the dad-to-be while he was with Salerno.

During Siesta Key's third season, which aired from January to March, Kompothecras came clean to Salerno about where things really stand with him and Porter, 22, after the exes had a lengthy conversation on the phone together.

The ensuing conversation saw Salerno telling her boyfriend she's "not a dumbass," despite his insistence that the phone call wasn't "a big deal."

"How is it not a big deal?" she said. "Your ex calling you and you're talking for six hours?"

But things soon seemed smoothed over between the two, who continued throughout the spring to share cuddly photos together — including a stunning black-and-white maternity shot earlier this month.