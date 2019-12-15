Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras and Girlfriend Alyssa Salerno Expecting Their First Child

Siesta Key‘s Alex Kompothecras is going to be a dad!

The reality star and his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno are expecting their first child together. “Little princess on the way,” the dad-to-be announced on Instagram Sunday.

The couple also celebrated their happy news at a party with their loved ones.

Since the couple got together, Kompothecras has been documenting their time out and about on social media.

In celebration of her birthday in June, Kompothecras shared two photos of himself and Salerno, including a throwback photo from their adolescent years and a present-day image. “There are some people in life that make you laugh a little louder, smile a little bigger and live just a little bit better😋😍 #happybirthday #nashville,” he captioned the post.

Months later, the MTV personality declared his love for Salerno alongside a photo of them on board a boat during a fishing trip. “Everything I love compiled in one picture🙌🏻❤️🐠#WCW #warsawwednesday #offshorefishing,” he wrote Sept. 18.

Salerno, the owner of Meraki Wild, a salon and style lounge in Sarasota, Florida, has also shared sweet couply shots to her Instagram, including a picture of the two sitting together at the steering wheel of a boat.

“I’m lovin the direction we headin 🤩💕🧭” she captioned the July 7 smiling image.

The pregnancy announcement comes weeks before Siesta Key‘s return, which will document aspects of the couple’s relationship.

“Alex emerges back on the scene to finish his last year of law school with a new girlfriend, Alyssa, but will he be able to stay faithful?” his logline reads.

Also joining Kompothecras, Salerno and the original cast for the third season is Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes. Hayes reportedly split from Siesta Key star and Kompothecras’ ex-girlfriend Juliette Porter in June.

Season 3 of Siesta Key premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.