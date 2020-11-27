Survivor's Sierra Dawn Is Pregnant, 'Thankful' to Be Expecting First Child with Husband Joe Anglim

"The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year!" the mom-to-be announced

Congratulations quickly came pouring in this week for Survivor alums Sierra Dawn and her husband, Joe Anglim.

The couple — who first met in 2014 during the hit series' 30th season — announced that they are expecting their first child together in a sweet post Dawn shared on her Instagram Thursday night.

Anglim shared a lengthier post of his own that same day.

"The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers it’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!" Dawn captioned the photo set, which showed the couple excitedly posing in what appears to be their kitchen.

Fellow Survivor alumnae Noura Salman shared her support for the parents-to-be. "WOW!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! What a blessing! ❤️" she commented.

"A survivor BABY 💙💜💙💜💙💜," another person wrote.

A third person noted a slight change in Dawn's Instagram activity ahead of the big reveal — "I noticed a little step back from IG life and truly hoped this was the case!!! Congratulations!!" they wrote.

"Thank you for your strong spirit. Great full [sic] for all of you. For your kindness," Anglim began his own post. "Thank you for choosing us. Thank you for leading us down the path. Thank you for listening to our prayers. Thank you for the blessing of life we are able create together. Thank you. Thank you for each and every blessing seen and unseen, big and small. Thank you for the gift of life and all the possibilities that we have that we never would have thought possible. Beyond thankful for all of the blessings, love light and and great full [sic] hearts. Thankful for the incredible support of our families, friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts."

While Dawn actually voted Anglim off of Survivor during their time on the show, they didn't grow apart — and by November 2019, the now-newlyweds had tied the knot at The Hideaway on Angel in Layton, Utah.

On Friday, Dawn shared an additional post on her Instagram story expressing her gratitude for the warmth she and her husband have received since sharing their pregnancy news.