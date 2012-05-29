Sienna Miller Leaves Her Baby Shower in London

The soon-to-be mom celebrates her first child on Sunday

And the countdown begins.

Months after news broke in January that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Sturridge, Sienna Miller was photographed leaving her baby shower Sunday in London.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With Sturridge, 26, by her side, a baby bump-sporting Miller, 30, dazzling in a flowy dress and sandals – and a soon-to-be momma glow! – seemed to have several reasons to smile (just look at her loot).

Miller and Sturridge, who promoted his new film, the screen adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s 1957 classic On the Road, at Cannes Film Festival last week, are rumored to be engaged, although neither has confirmed the status of their relationship.