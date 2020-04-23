Sienna Miller Says Homeschooling Daughter Is 'Overwhelming' — But She's Focusing on 'Optimism'

Image zoom Sienna Miller and daughter Marlowe for Vogue Sienna Miller/Vogue

Sienna Miller is taking homeschooling one day at a time.

The 21 Bridges star is currently social distancing with her 7½-year-old daughter Marlowe amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis, and opens up in the newest issue of Vogue about what her child's at-home education has looked like while schools remain closed for the time being.

"Having to homeschool is a challenge, and it makes you greatly appreciate the people who teach for a living. They are making this system work in such an unpredictable and scary time," Miller, 38, says for the special June/July issue, in a feature titled Postcards from Home: Creativity in a Time of Crisis.

While the "experience is overwhelming," the actress is "trying to bring in as much optimism as possible" to their home "and make the most of the time I get to spend with my daughter."

"There's been lots of baking, lots of makeup, lots of swings," Miller shares.

Image zoom Vogue

Vogue's June/July 2020 cover

Marlowe, whom Miller shares with ex Tom Sturridge, is the actress's only child. And last summer, she spoke with PEOPLE about her life as a mother, saying that Marlowe "challenges" her "and is a real mirror."

"When you are raising a child you see aspects of your character in that person, reflected back, and it's the most loving, intense relationship that I have," Miller said. "There's nowhere to hide."

"She knows me, I know her," the star continued. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She's heaven, my kid."

Miller was also hoping to add a more kid-friendly project to her résumé soon, so Marlowe — who "definitely knows I'm an actress" — can be in the audience.

Image zoom Sienna Miller Shutterstock

"When she was little, it must've been totally bizarre," Miller said. "It's a very fun world for a kid. Sets you can run around on, growing up and dressing up in funny clothes, it's very much a sort of circus-gypsy existence and that suits her. I think I should do something that she could watch, which I just don't do."

Regardless, Marlowe seems like she might follow in Mom's footsteps. "She wants to be a marine biologist, which I support — she can be whatever she wants to be," she added. "But she's definitely looking a bit performative. She's an actor, I'm reluctant to say."

Vogue's June/July issue is currently slated to hit newsstands on May 23, though the date may change due to the coronavirus crisis.

