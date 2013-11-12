Sienna Miller Strolls in Style with Bugaboo

Even before she became a mom to daughter Marlowe, style was always important to Sienna Miller. So it only makes sense that the well-known fashionista only strolls around with the chicest baby wheels she could find. In her case, it’s the Bugaboo Bee ($649) featuring the company’s new whimsical sun canopies designed by Andy Warhol.

On June 3, Miller and beau Tom Sturridge stepped out in N.Y.C. with the Cars version. And on Oct. 26, the actress and a friend (who looks a lot like David Beckham!) took Marlowe, 15 months, for a walk in London using the Flowers canopy. Both retail for $149 and were part of the first Bugaboo + Andy Warhol collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The latest line includes a super cute Happy Bugs footmuff ($175) and baby cocoon ($130) for those especially chilly days. Also launching is a kids app ($3) titled So Many Stars, which is an interactive adaptation of the book that will accompany the soon-to-be released So Many Stars canopy. Even cooler? All proceeds from the book and app will be donated to The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, which distributes grants to support contemporary art.

Image zoom