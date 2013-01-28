Channing Tatum: I Hope I Don't Screw Up Parenthood

"That [will] be the biggest role of my life. I hope I don't screw that one up," Tatum said humbly while promoting his latest movie, Side Effects, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Image zoom



Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa

Channing Tatum gives his all to every project he works on — and the same will be true for fatherhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“That [will] be the biggest role of my life. I hope I don’t screw that one up,” Tatum said humbly while promoting his latest movie, Side Effects, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, both 32, announced in December that they’re expecting their first child this summer.

The actor says he’s “really, really excited” about becoming a dad and is looking forward to some quality family time once the baby is born.

“I hope to slow to down a little bit when the little person comes into the world,” he says.



As for his charmed life of late, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive attributes it to good fortune — and a lot of work.

“Look, I’ve been lucky,” he says. “I’ve said it before, we work so hard on every single [movie] and you never know which ones are going to work and which ones aren’t … I think it’s just, you’ve got to keep doing stories you love and characters that you love.”

Side Effects, directed by Steven Soderbergh and also starring Rooney Mara, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jude Law, opens Feb. 7.