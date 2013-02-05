Channing Tatum: We're Keeping Baby's Sex a Surprise

"She's the kind that if she knows she has a surprise somewhere she basically goes and tries to figure it out," he explains.

Magic Mike might be full of surprises, but nothing quite like what Channing Tatum is about to experience.

The actor and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum — who are currently expecting their first child — have opted to hold out on discovering whether they will welcome a son or daughter until delivery day.

“We’re going to be surprised, I think we’re going to do that on this one,” the Side Effects star, 32, tells E News. “It’s one of the only real surprises that you’re ever gonna get that’s legit.”

But as the couple count down to the big reveal, Tatum has his doubts on whether his wife can stand the suspense.

“She’s the kind that if she knows she has a surprise somewhere she basically goes and tries to figure it out,” he explains. “She doesn’t like the whole surprise thing, so we’ll see.”



With her due date fast approaching “in the next few months,” Dewan-Tatum — who has developed a new craving for all things sweet — has never looked better to her Sexiest Man Alive husband.

“She looks normal everywhere else, but she’s got a little basketball up front,” Tatum says. “I think [pregnancy] is one of the sexiest things ever, for sure.”