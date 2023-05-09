Sia's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Her Sons

Sia's journey to parenthood might've been untraditional, but being a mother comes naturally to her.

The Grammy-nominated singer revealed in a May 2020 interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up that she adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019.

"They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them," she said of her sons.

Though Sia hasn't shared many details about her boys, she did shed some light on their transition out of foster care while speaking with Australian television program The Project in January 2021.

"Most of their lives they've been conditioned to lie and manipulate, so the past year has been all about teaching them how to become rigorously honest and live in the moment without using any substances," she said of her boys — one whose identity she has kept private, and the other who goes by Che.

"There has been a lot of heartache. There has been a lot of lost trust and then a lot of regained trust," she added. "But I do trust them both. And I'm proud because they've come a very long way."

The Elastic Heart singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life — so much so that many fans weren't aware she was in a relationship until news broke of her surprise wedding in May 2023. Sia married her boyfriend Dan Bernard in an intimate Italian ceremony attended by just six guests, including the bride and groom.

Despite her low profile, she has shared a few anecdotes about motherhood over the years. From her struggles with fertility to adopting her boys and becoming a grandmother, here's everything Sia has said about her two sons.

She's been open about her fertility struggles

Theo Wargo/Getty

Sia has been open about struggling with fertility issues throughout her marriage to ex-husband, filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. "We did a lot of IVF, but I still had unexplained infertility," she explained in a 2020 interview with InStyle. "Eventually, we did get embryos, but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn't able to use them."

The singer, who told InStyle she "wanted to be a mom my whole entire life," first decided to adopt after watching the 2016 HBO documentary Foster, which explores the foster care system.

"I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son," she told Vogue Australia in October 2020. "I was like: 'What? Like, he doesn't have anybody. Oh my God. I'm going to find him and I'm going to be his mummy.' And so that's what I did."

She adopted her two sons in 2019

When Sia finally found her son two years after watching Foster, she was able to adopt him that day since he was already an adult. In her InStyle profile, she revealed that she was originally going to adopt the one boy, before he asked if his "cousin Che" from his group home could come home with them too.

"I had two spare bedrooms, so I said, 'Sure!' " she recalled. "And even though I'd never met Che before, he also moved in with me that evening."

Though Sia later found out that the boys were just friends, not cousins, she welcomed the challenge of being a mom of two. "I just felt so blessed to have them both with me," she said. "And I've realized over the past year that Che was meant to be my son too."

She's a hands-on parent

Jason Merritt/Getty

Sia also revealed to InStyle that raising two grown boys requires her to be a very hands-on parent.

"I could've been the kind of parent who said, 'I'm a rich pop star. You guys can have a hundred grand each year for the rest of your life,' and then not really give them any attention," she said. "I wanted to spend a lot of time with them to help reverse the conditioning they grew up with and guide them toward a meaningful life that they don't ever have to be ashamed about."

Meanwhile, Sia's collaborators have had high praise for the singer's parenting style.

"She's a great mom," singer Kenzie Ziegler, who teamed up with Sia on their single "Exhale," told PEOPLE in 2020. "I mean, she acts like a mom to my sister and I, so I've always thought that about her," she added, revealing that she's met one of her sons and that they couldn't be nicer.

Kenzie's sister, Maddie Ziegler, has regularly worked with Sia since starring in her "Chandelier" music video in 2014. In November 2014, Maddie described Sia as a "second mom" while speaking with PEOPLE. "We have the best time together. She teaches me how to cook and new things about life," she said.

She's a grandmother

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In July 2020, Sia shared that one of her sons became a father shortly after she adopted him.

"My youngest son just had two babies," she told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Show. "I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me Nana," she joked about being a grandma. "I'm trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.' "

She describes parenthood as "painful and rewarding"

Opening up to the Australian television program The Project about motherhood, Sia shared that while parenting Che and his brother is "both painful and rewarding," she will always be there for them.

"I think it's just scary to have someone say 'I'll love you forever' when you've been in 28 different homes your entire life," she added.

Despite all the hardships of being a mom, Sia has found joy in watching her sons learn and grow. "It's a blessing for me," the singer told Good Morning America in 2020. "I think they saved me, so I'm in heaven."

She bonds with her sons over music

Kevin Winter/Getty

Sia also shared with InStyle that Che lived with her during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pair quickly found several common interests.

"We have bonded a lot during this time, and we have so many shared idiosyncrasies," she said. "We're both hyper-vigilant, we're fast thinkers, and we love dogs — we've got lots of them now."

She added that Che shares her love of movies, TV and music, and that he even attended one of her charity concerts before the pandemic.

They've "changed her in every way"

The "Cheap Thrills" singer admitted that becoming a mom has changed her "in every way."

"I've learned how to be patient and compassionate. I've learned how to set strong boundaries. I've learned that as a single parent I need a great support system so I can ask questions about what's normal and what's not," she told InStyle.

Sia continued, "But the most important thing I've learned is that just because my sons didn't come out of me 19 years ago doesn't mean they're not my children."

She also added that she was open to expanding their family further. "I've already started thinking about adopting more kids," she said. "And I've realized that this is exactly the way that motherhood was supposed to happen for me."