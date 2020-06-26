"We've had our ups and downs, but we've never been in a better place than today," Sia said Friday on Good Morning America

Sia Is in Mom 'Heaven' with the Two Teen Sons She Adopted Last Year: 'They Saved Me'

Sia couldn't be happier or more fulfilled as a new mom of two.

One month after revealing she had adopted two boys who were "aging out of the foster care system," the singer appeared Friday on Good Morning America, where she gave an update on their lives as of late.

"They both suffered a lot, and I've been able to get them the help — I have the resources to get them the help that they needed for their early trauma," said Sia, 44. "It's taken a year and we've had our ups and downs, but we've never been in a better place than today, in fact."

"It's a blessing for me," added the "Chandelier" hitmaker. "I think they saved me, so I'm in heaven."

Sia first confirmed that she welcomed two sons into her family last year during a May interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, sharing that she adopted the teenage boys when they were leaving foster care due to their age.

"I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they're both 19 years old now," she revealed. "They were aging out of the foster-care system. Yeah, and I love them."

The Australian pop star went on to share how life has been for the family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining how one of her sons has been having a little bit of difficulty adjusting to life at home as many places are locked down due to the health crisis.

"They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other," Sia shared. "But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

Before talking about her upcoming film Music — featuring Maddie Ziegler, Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr., among other stars — Sia turned the attention to the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain and her desire to help "do something about this police brutality."

"You don't just have to feel bad — you can actually email the attorney general ... if you care about Breonna Taylor's murder at all," she said, giving contact information for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for Taylor's case and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for McClain's.

"It just feels more important to me than entertainment right now," Sia added.