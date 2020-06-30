Sia Reveals She's a Grandmother After Her Son 'Had 2 Babies': 'They Call Me Nana'

Sia adopted two teenage boys who were "aging out of the foster care system" last year

Sia's family just got a little bigger again!

One month after revealing she had adopted two teenagers who were "aging out of the foster care system," the singer, 44, appeared on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show on Tuesday to share that she's become a grandmother after her youngest son welcomed children of his own.

"My youngest son just had two babies," she shared. "I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me Nana. I'm trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.' "

During the interview, Sia also spoke about her decision to adopt, explaining that while her sons actually could have remained in foster care until they were 21, she wanted to get them out of the system so they could have a more stable life.

"I'm a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year," she said. "It's failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons' experience. They've been in 18 different locations in their 18 years."

"Started out as a pretty massive roller coaster. They told me one thing, I discovered another," she continued of unearthing her sons' history in the system. "But I just stayed really like a kind of Al-Anon Ninja. I just kept really strong boundaries."

"I would say, 'You could do this, or you could go back to where you came from,' which is not a nice life," Sia added. "It's not a good life, and I'd say, 'I'm doing this because I'm your mother. I love you. I have no other agenda other than the fact that I love you. I don't want to see you in prison.' "

The pop star went on to say that her sons both experienced "conditioning and complex trauma" in foster care, though she says she has enrolled them in trauma programs.

"One recently came out, and he's just blossoming and is the light of my life," she shared. "I love him so much."

Sia added that her youngest son is still "processing" his own trauma, but she remains hopeful that "he can manage."

"It took me until I was 41, I think, to deal with my early developmental trauma," she said. "I don't want that for them, but you can't force anyone.

"Trauma has to come out when you're in a safe environment, when you're ready — psychologically ready. So, I'm just trying to do my best for them."

The "Chandelier" hitmaker later got emotional while talking about her sons, revealing that they played a massive part in teaching her an important lesson about race and privilege.

"I'm embarrassed that it took me to adopt two Black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis," she tearfully confessed. "There are things to do. We can actually act, and we can actually try and get justice for Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain."

"I've very scared for my children. I love them very much," she continued. "I've only experienced white privilege and I know that now. I am fully aware of how much I've experienced white privilege, and now I have these two Black sons who tell me how it really is."

Looking back at her transition to motherhood in the past year, Sia said she's "grateful" to have a successful career that can provide support and care for her kids.