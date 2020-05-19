"I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now," the singer revealed

Sia Confirms She Adopted 2 Teenage Sons Who Were Aging Out of Foster Care System: 'I Love Them'

Sia is opening up about her life as a mom.

The "Together" singer, 44, confirmed that she welcomed two sons into her family last year during an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Tuesday, sharing that she adopted the teenage boys when they were leaving foster care due to their age.

"I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now," she revealed. "They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them."

The pop star went on to share how life has been for the family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining how one of her sons has been having a little bit of difficulty adjusting to life at home as many places are locked down due to the health crisis.

"They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them," she said.

Sia first spoke about becoming a parent in a GQ article published earlier this year, in which she said she isn’t looking for a serious relationship with anyone.

While discussing her close friend Diplo, the "Chandelier" songstress admitted she once asked the fellow artist to have casual “no strings” attached sex with her.

“This year I wrote him [Diplo] a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up,'” she told the outlet.

In 2019, Sia hinted about expanding her family when she offered to provide a forever home to Dasani, a teenage boy featured in the HBO documentary Foster.

“Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you,” Sia wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “We’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. But I want you to know you will have a home with me.”

Sia married filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in 2014. She announced their separation in 2016.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement through her rep at the time. “We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”