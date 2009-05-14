Shutterfly Lays Out the Welcome Mat

If you store your photos on Kodak Gallery, you have to place an order of $4.99 or $19.99 (depending on how many photos you're storing) to keep them there for the next 12 months or make other arrangements by today. If you don't make the minimum order, Kodak's new terms of service state that your photos "may" be deleted. Stepping in to help Kodak customers who need a free solution is Shutterfly, who are unrolling a "welcome mat" full of freebies and discounts to new customers. The welcome mat package includes a free photo book, 25 free prints and 12 stationery cards in addition to their free photo storage and sharing. Afterward, their 4×6 prints will cost you $0.15 each but you can also purchase pre-paid plans that lower the cost to as much as $0.10 a print.

It's going to be a little bit of a pain in the you-know-what to get your photos off of Kodak and ironically, what you have to do will allow you to extend your storage by another year, but in the long run, it will be worth it. You can order an Archive CD-ROM of all of your photos for $10-35 for up to 1,000 photos and then either upload the images to Shutterfly yourself or send the CD to them.

In the meantime, take advantage of the Welcome Mat offer by opening a Shutterfly account by Monday, May 18, 2009 and uploading at least 50 photos. You will then be eligible for the Welcome Mat deal. Even if you're not a current Kodak Gallery customer, this is a great offer!