Motherhood Has Made Rachel Zoe Less 'Dramatic'

"I think the first thing that happens when you become a mom is you really don't get that dramatic about things that don't matter," Zoe, 41, told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Image zoom

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Rachel Zoe finds that motherhood puts her on a much more even keel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The fashion maven — who just landed the role as chief stylist of online footwear retailer ShoeDazzle — says she no longer sweats the small stuff since giving birth to son Skyler Morrison 22 months ago.

“I think the first thing that happens when you become a mom is you really don’t get that dramatic about things that don’t matter,” Zoe, 41, told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Case in point: Getting messy is no longer a concern for the stylist, who simply wears “more black because I tend to get things spilled on me all the time. I need my clothes to be more durable and a little less precious.”

Adds Zoe, “I usually keep a backup something in the trunk of my car. I also think the beauty of being a designer is that I have my collection in my office and I have my collection in my home, so I tend to do a lot of quick changes and carry around baby wipes.”

As for expanding her family with husband Rodger Berman, Zoe says, “I’m so happy with where I am right now. Who knows? I never say never to anything. Who knows what life will bring? We’ll see.”