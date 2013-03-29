Shiri Appleby Welcomes Daughter Natalie Bouader

"Natalie Bouader Shook came into this world Saturday, March 23rd at 5 p.m. sharp, weighing in at 6 lbs. 12 oz. [and] 20.5 inches," Appleby tells PEOPLE.

It’s a girl of her own for Shiri Appleby.

The actress — whose guest-starring role as Natalia on Girls just aired — has welcomed a daughter, she confirms to PEOPLE.

“Natalie Bouader Shook came into this world Saturday, March 23rd at 5 p.m. sharp, weighing in at 6 lbs., 12 oz. [and] 20.5 inches,” Appleby, 34, tells PEOPLE.

“[She has] big brown eyes and a full head of hair. She’s already made her parents proud.”

This is the first child for Appleby and fiancé Jon Shook, a chef and owner at Los Angeles restaurant Animal.



Appleby, who recently had guest-starring roles on Chicago Fire and Franklin & Bash, is best known for playing Liz on Roswell.

The actress, who waited until delivery to find out the sex of her baby, got engaged in Italy last July.