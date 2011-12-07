1 Trend, 3 Ways: Cool Tie Shirts

Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Mason Disick look cool in their Fat Tie and Blume tie tees. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

When it comes to adorable kidwear, we have a tie — literally! Recently, we spotted Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (in Fat Tie on Sept. 1 and Dec. 3) and Mason Disick (Nov. 11) in the cutest neckwear design tees. And as these celeb kids stylishly prove, wearing a tie isn’t always for dressing up.

A fun twist on the classic shirt and tie combo, these all-inclusive tops will kick your little one’s style up a notch. Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our top picks — for every budget — below.

Splurge

Dress up your dapper dude in Blume‘s cozy Little Man Tie Thermal ($56). Not only does it feature a real tie, it’s the same style as Mason’s!

Affordable

Talk about cool! Quiksilver‘s Clip-On T-Shirt ($18.50) includes solar powered designs that appear when exposed to light.

Bargain Buy

Want to keep it casual during the holidays? Our pick: Crazy 8‘s Tie Graphic Tee ($9) — it’s comfy and fashionably festive.