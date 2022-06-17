Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was one of several trios of young dancers who performed to "Vegas" by Doja Cat, from the Elvis soundtrack, at Millennium Dance Complex

See Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance to Doja Cat Song with Choreographed Squad at Elite Dance Studio

The 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shows off her dance skills in a video posted earlier this week by choreographer Hamilton Evans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 7-minute clip — recorded at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles and choreographed by Evans — Shiloh is one among several trios of young dancers, who perform to "Vegas" by Doja Cat, the first single from the Elvis soundtrack.

Fronting the trio she performs as a part of, Shiloh is dressed casually in a black Beatles t-shirt and coordinating pants, finishing the look with red sneakers and her hair pulled up into a bun.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dances to Doja Cat Song with Choreographed Squad at Elite Dance Studio Shiloh Jolie-Pitt | Credit: Hamilton Evans/Youtube

The video, which has gone viral on social media, comes months after Shiloh accompanied mom Jolie, 47, on a trip to Cambodia, where the actress met with "friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district."

Jolie, who founded the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2003, shared a photo of herself and Shiloh enjoying time together during their visit. In the snap, Shiloh smiles as she sits barefoot on a porch chair while her mother smiles and stands in front of her.

"A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family," wrote Jolie, who adopted her first child, now-20-year-old Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002.

Jolie and Pitt, 58, also share son Pax, 18, daughter Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

angelina jolie, shiloh Shiloh Jolie-Pitt; Angelina Jolie | Credit: getty (2)

Back in August 2020, Jolie revealed how Shiloh inspired her interest in acting in The One and Only Ivan.

Opening up about how she got involved with the Disney film, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed that her middle daughter had been a big fan of the 2012 children's book the movie is based after.

"My daughter Shiloh read the book. She loved it and she loved Ivan," Jolie said during an interview with Good Morning America.