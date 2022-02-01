Shia LaBeouf Expecting First Baby with Mia Goth
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are going to be parents.
Goth is pregnant, expecting her first baby with LaBeouf. On Jan. 28, Goth was photographed baring her baby bump while running errands in Pasadena, California.
The actress was spotted wearing a pair of black leggings and a white long sleeve shirt that exposed the bottom of her belly. She paired the look with black sunglasses and a pair of Birkenstocks with socks.
Goth and LaBeouf were married in 2016, but in 2018, a rep for the actor confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways.
"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," the rep said at the time.
However, the pair — who have split multiple times since meeting in 2012 — sparked reconciliation rumors when LaBeouf was spotted wearing a wedding band in April 2020, while Goth was seen wearing both a diamond ring and wedding band.
The couple was photographed arm-in-arm at Disneyland in June 2021. The Even Stevens alum, 35, and Goth were pictured riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Anaheim, California, theme park. They also reportedly visited the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area.
The couple first met while filming Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. She later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.