Shia LaBeouf Reveals He and Wife Mia Goth Are Parents to a Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

In a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf revealed for the first time that he is a dad to a 5-month-old daughter

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 12:55 PM
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf is sharing details about his baby for the first time.

In a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday, the 36-year-old actor revealed that he and wife Mia Goth are parents to a 5-month-old daughter named Isabel.

"I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING," he writes in his email to Wilde. "Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect."

In early April, LaBeouf and Goth were spotted walking in Pasadena, California, pushing a baby stroller as they soaked up the sun ahead of the weekend.

News of Goth's pregnancy was confirmed in February after the actress, 28, was spotted running errands while showing off her baby bump, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt that exposed the bottom of her belly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mia Goth and Shia LeBeouf
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Goth and LaBeouf first met while filming Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. She later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

The couple wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, and during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Transformers alum talked about being a married man.

"The plan was for it to be a private deal," he admitted. "Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free."

The actor said he and Goth originally declined the offer to tape the ceremony because they wanted it to be an intimate occasion for just themselves and their respective mothers, who were also present at the ceremony.

However, a recording of the couple's intimate ceremony somehow got out, and although the video may have been an unexpected twist for the pair, they looked at the silver lining of the mishap.

"We're proud of it. It was love," LaBeouf said at the time, adding that having it recorded was perfect because their "dads couldn't be there so it was kind of nice to have them there in a way."

Related Articles
Mia Goth and Shia LeBeouf
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Welcome First Baby Together
FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'
Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Refutes Olivia Wilde's Claim He Was Fired from 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Quit Your Film'
Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'Protect' from 'Combative Energy'
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf on His New Relationship with Catholicism: 'God Was Using My Ego to Draw Me to Him'
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde Calls Jason Sudeikis Serving Custody Papers Onstage a 'Vicious' and 'Appalling' Attack
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh, Shuts Down 'Clickbait' Rumors That 'Pit Women Against One Another'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde Recalls Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darling' Scene That 'Left Us All in Tears' on Set
Star Tracks
Olivia Wilde Condemns How She's Judged Publicly When She's Not with Her Kids: 'How Dare She'
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Florence Pugh Says 'Don't Worry Darling' Is 'Bigger and Better' Than Her Sex Scenes with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis 'Don't Speak' Directly but Want 'What's Best for the Kids': Source
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth
Pregnant Mia Goth Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Shia LaBeouf
Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Expecting First Baby
Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Judge Sides with Olivia Wilde Keeping Jason Sudeikis Custody Case in California, Not New York
"Fury" - Closing Night Gala: 58th BFI London Film Festival
Inside Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's Wild Relationship: From a Rocky Marriage to Apparent Rekindling
Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo
Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Las Vegas