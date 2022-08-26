Shia LaBeouf Reveals He and Wife Mia Goth Are Parents to a Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shia LaBeouf is sharing details about his baby for the first time.

In a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday, the 36-year-old actor revealed that he and wife Mia Goth are parents to a 5-month-old daughter named Isabel.

"I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING," he writes in his email to Wilde. "Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect."

In early April, LaBeouf and Goth were spotted walking in Pasadena, California, pushing a baby stroller as they soaked up the sun ahead of the weekend.

News of Goth's pregnancy was confirmed in February after the actress, 28, was spotted running errands while showing off her baby bump, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt that exposed the bottom of her belly.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Goth and LaBeouf first met while filming Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. She later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

The couple wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, and during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Transformers alum talked about being a married man.

"The plan was for it to be a private deal," he admitted. "Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free."

The actor said he and Goth originally declined the offer to tape the ceremony because they wanted it to be an intimate occasion for just themselves and their respective mothers, who were also present at the ceremony.

However, a recording of the couple's intimate ceremony somehow got out, and although the video may have been an unexpected twist for the pair, they looked at the silver lining of the mishap.

"We're proud of it. It was love," LaBeouf said at the time, adding that having it recorded was perfect because their "dads couldn't be there so it was kind of nice to have them there in a way."