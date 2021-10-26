On a new episode of the podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, Sheryl Crow says she "never didn't think I would have kids"

Sheryl Crow Opens Up About Her Decision to Adopt: 'Families Look Like All Different Things'

Sheryl Crow is sharing new details about her journey to motherhood.

In a wide-ranging interview on the latest episode of the podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the 59-year-old opened up about her decision to adopt her two sons Levi, 11, and Wyatt, 14, and shared how her family offered support during the process.

"I had the gift of getting a lot of things out of my system before I had my kids, or before I got my kids. So there wasn't anything that I felt like I was missing," she explains. "If I stayed home and something was going on, I just didn't feel like I was missing anything, that I wanted to be anywhere else, and that's a gift."

The Grammy winner says she "just never didn't think I would have kids" but it wasn't until her mother threw her a "life raft" of support to show her that she didn't have to be married to start a family.

Crow recalls her mother being supportive of the idea of adoption, telling the singer, "You have a family around you who will stand at the altar with you at baptism and say, 'We are his community, or her community.' "

"The story I was telling myself limited what I thought I could have, until somebody stepped in and said, 'Wait a minute, your story doesn't have to look like your mom and dad's story,' " she shares. "Families look like all different things."

Sheryl crow Sheryl Crow | Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Now, the musician says she is "honored" to be a mom of two — even if her kids tease her about not being a "cool mom anymore."