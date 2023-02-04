Sheryl Crow Not Sure if Her 2 Sons Want to Follow in Her Footsteps: 'But They're Both Musical'

The musician joked with PEOPLE about being "one of those obnoxious parents" who encourages her kids to take music lessons

By Carita Rizzo
and
Published on February 4, 2023 01:17 PM
Sheryl Crow at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Sheryl Crow attends the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Sheryl Crow's sons may not pursue music like their mom — but they certainly have talent!

The "Soak Up the Sun" musician, 60, opened up to PEOPLE at the MusiCares 2023 Persons of the Year Gala on Friday about her kids' musical aspirations and the chances of them following in her footsteps.

"I don't know that either one of them really wants to do that, but they're both musical, and I'm one of those obnoxious parents who's like, 'You have to take piano. Do not argue with me about it,'" Crow says.

"But my 15-year-old, he's got a great ear and can play really well," she says. "I think he will always tinker, but he wants to be a marine biologist, so I don't know how to compete with that because it's such an— I don't even know what they do. So I'm happy for him to go save the reefs. That's what he wants to do."

Crow has two boys — Wyatt, 15, and Levi, 12 — and is teaching them what she can about the classics she grew up on. At the MusiCares event, which honored the likes of Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy with the help of stars such as Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie, Crow shared a performance of the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back." As she explained to PEOPLE, she's even her kids onto the Motown classics, too.

"Oh, ad nauseam," she said when asked if she plays the music for Wyatt and Levi. "They're just like, 'Mom, what is this old music?' But they \go around humming it and singing it. My 15-year-old is always like, 'I got sunshine…' So, I feel like I'm doing the right thing. I grew up with it and my 15-year-old is a great bass player, and he's learning James Jamerson just like I did."

Sheryl Crow
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Earlier this month, Crow scored a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination and admitted to PEOPLE that she was "still a little bit in shock" after seeing her name mentioned. She was nominated alongside the likes of George Michael, The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, and more.

"It feels like I've been nominated for an Oscar for a 30-year movie. So it's really cool. I'm really honored," she said.

Seeing their mom potentially inducted into the HOF should be a big deal for her kids, who Crow said she's "honored" to be the mother of during a 2021 appearance on the podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb. The musician said at the time that she had the "gift of getting a lot of things out of my system before I had my kids, or before I got my kids," adding that it was a "life raft" of support from her mother who showed her she didn't have to be married to start a family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the podcast, Crow recalled her mother being supportive of adoption, telling her, "You have a family around you who will stand at the altar with you at baptism and say, 'We are his community, or her community.' "

"The story I was telling myself limited what I thought I could have until somebody stepped in and said, 'Wait a minute, your story doesn't have to look like your mom and dad's story,'" she said. "Families look like all different things."

Crow's family even appeared in her music video for "Forever" last year. In the clip, she poses alongside her kids as they spend some quality family time together. "What a blessing to get to experience the world through my children's eyes," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Every moment reminds me that life goes fast and being in the moment is so important, so I wrote a song about it called 'Forever.'"

Related Articles
Smokey Robinson
Smokey Robinson, 82, Explains Why He'll Never Retire from Music: 'It's What I Love'
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow Is 'Still in Shock' After Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination
Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Callaway Lane, Chudney Ross, Evan Ross, Jagger Snow Ross, Diana Ross, host Tracee Ellis Ross, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Indigo Naess, Ross Naess, and Bronx Wentz pose in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Diana Ross' 5 Children: Everything to Know
SMOKEY ROBINSON RETURNS WITH NEW STUDIO ALBUM TITLED GASMS
Smokey Robinson to Release First New Album in 9 Years, Titled 'GASMS'
Kevin Bacon, daughter Sosie Bacon, and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow Among 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Lauren London at the premiere of "You People" held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Lauren London Learned More About Her Jewish Roots Filming 'You People' : It Became 'Personal'
Drew Barrymore attends National Geographic Documentary Films' WE FEED PEOPLE New York Premiere; Savannah Guthrie attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration
Savannah Guthrie, Drew Barrymore on Empowering Their Daughters: It's 'Where You Put the Emphasis'
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Taylor El Moussa, Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California.
Christina Hall Says She Doesn't Want Daughter Taylor to Follow in Her Design Footsteps 'for a While'
Mila Kunis (L) and Ashton Kutcher at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's 2 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Elle King (L) and her father, comedian Rob Schneider pose at The Ice House Comedy Club on October 15, 2009 in Pasadena, California
All About Rob Schneider's Daughter Elle King
Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate
All About Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Angela Bassett attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)
Angela Bassett on Her Kids Following in Acting Footsteps: 'Whatever They Want to Do — I Support Them'
Julia Garner accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Ozark" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Julia Garner Continues Awards Sweep with 2023 Golden Globes Win for Final Season of 'Ozark'
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Told Husband She Wanted to Adopt After 6 Months of Dating: He Was 'Down with That!'