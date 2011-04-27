Spotted: Sheryl Crow and Levi Touch Down
A PJ-clad Levi James gets a lift from mom Sheryl Crow as they land at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening.
Advertisement
|
Back on the ground!
A PJ-clad Levi James gets a lift from mom Sheryl Crow as they land at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening.
Following
Levi celebrates his first birthday later this weekend, while big brother Wyatt Steven turns 4 on Friday.
“A lot of the adoptions fell through,” Crow, 49, revealed recently.
“Things always work out perfectly. They just do. Generally, when you let go of your vision of how something is supposed to be, the universe hands you exactly what you need.”
RELATED: Sheryl Crow Is a ‘Strict’ Mom