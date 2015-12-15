"I'm not going to ever," the actress tells PEOPLE of chopping off her twins' long locks

Sherri Saum has her hands full with 19-month-old twins Michael Luís and John Rubén, but she has luck on her side in so many ways — starting with their sleeping patterns.

At the premiere of Disney On Ice‘s Frozen, the mom of two boasted about how her boys have taken after her in the snoozing department.

“They sleep through the night,” Saum, 41, told PEOPLE. “We don’t need a DNA test because they like to sleep like me, so I know they’re mine.”

Adds husband Kamar do los Reyes, “They’ve been giving us nine to 10 hours and they wake up for a quick bottle and go back down for another hour and a half.”

Saum has avoided cutting her boys’ long curly shoulder-length locks — and isn’t planning on taking the plunge anytime soon.

“I’m not going to ever,” she says. “I just don’t see the point unless they have a job interview coming up, then I might consider it. But even then, I might try to fake a pin under a bun or something.”

John carries a slightly darker shade of brown than his brother Michael, who sports natural highlights. “This one is a little blond,” says Saum. “Teri Polo, my costar on The Fosters, is always like, ‘That’s my son. He’s blond!’ I don’t know what happened biologically, but he’s mine.”

Though their sleep patterns and hair length are the same, differences in their personalities are definitely starting to show. “From day one, Michael was like, ‘Hey, I’m the showman,’ ” Saum says. “John is super chill, we call him ‘super chill.’ ”

The couple are encouraging their children to learn Spanish and admit their bilingual skills are in full force.

“They have a repository of vocabulary words now,” says Saum. “We speak to them in Spanish so they have about six, seven, eight words now. They’re saying, ‘hola,’ ‘luna,’ [and] ‘mas.’ The big one is ‘mas’ — more, more, more! Mas! Mas! Mas!”

The family will be enjoying more and more festive cheer as they set up their home for the holidays. “They’re starting now to just notice a lot of things so we will decorate a tree,” says Saum. “They’ll be able to decorate a tree for the first time.”

As parents, they know things won’t be perfect and that when it comes to the tree the kids will probably “knock it down,” Reyes jokes. Which makes the holiday all the more fun for this family.

“We’re going to take it as it comes,” Saum shares. “I’m big on not forcing things and not trying to be the perfect Christmas mom. I’m just going to be like, ‘Let’s get through the day and see if we can have a candy cane and call it success.’ ”