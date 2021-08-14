Shenae Grimes-Beech Welcomes Second Baby, Son Kingsley Taylor: 'Our Hearts Are Bursting with Love'

"Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon," Shenae Grimes-Beech wrote on Instagram

Shenae Grimes-Beech is a mom times two!

The 90210 alum, 31, and husband Josh Beech welcomed their second baby together, son Kingsley Taylor Beech, on Friday, she revealed on Instagram. The pair, who wed in May 2013, are also parents to daughter Bowie Scarlett, who turns 3 next month.

"🖤Kingsley Taylor Beech🖤 Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion!" she wrote on Instagram alongside two snaps of her newborn.



"Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!" she added.

Commenting on the post, her husband wrote, "Woohooo!!! Beautiful beautiful beautiful. Love youuuuuuu ♥️👑♥️👑♥️."

Announcing her exciting pregnancy news with a set of black-and-white photos on Instagram in February, Grimes-Beech showed off her baby bump in one shot, as she posed and held onto her daughter in another.

"Here we go again!!!" she wrote. "We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for."

Adding that she and her husband are "teammates in this life," Grimes-Beech continued, "We've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move ... in a car ... with a toddler and a dog ... during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"

The Unzipped podcast co-host also documented her pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel leading up to her baby boy's arrival.

In a candid Instagram post on March 22, Grimes-Beech opened up about experiencing prenatal depression during the first trimester of both of her pregnancies.

"Before having it the first time, I had never even heard the term prenatal depression," she wrote alongside a nine-minute video on the topic. "I thought I was crazy, completely unequipped to be a mother and frankly, a big piece of s--- for feeling anything other than pure bliss over the miracle I was housing in my body. While it's widely acknowledged that the hormonal transition postpartum can affect one's mental well being greatly, there seems to be a total disregard for how the hormonal transition that takes place to create new life may affect one mentally as well."

She continued to say that she saw a therapist who specialized and prenatal and postpartum depression. The "[gray] cloud slowly started to lift," she said, after she sought help. "I hope sharing my story can start to lift that cloud for someone else," she wrote, adding, "Please seek the help you deserve. No one should struggle with their mental health alone."

Grimes-Beech told PEOPLE in May that she was "bracing" herself for the newborn phase all over again, this time with a toddler "in the equation." She said, "I do feel mentally the strongest I've ever been in my life. I'm feeling ready and eager to tackle whatever's to come."