From Degrassi: The Next Generation to 90210 to diaper duty — Shenae Grimes-Beech is a mom!

The 28-year-old actress and husband Josh Beech welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 4:22 p.m. in Santa Monica, Calif., her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome beautiful baby girl Beech into the world,” the couple tell PEOPLE of their daughter, who was born weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz.

Shenae Grimes-Beech and husband Josh Beech

Shenae Grimes-Beech and husband Josh Beech Lucas Rossi Photography

The Canadian star — who blogs at Lost in Lala — exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in May that she and husband Beech, a 31-year-old British model who is currently focusing on photography, were expecting their first child: a baby girl.

“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” Grimes-Beech told PEOPLE.

Lucas Rossi

She posted on Instagram, “Well it’s official … I’m definitely a grown-up! @joshbeech and I are so excited to welcome this badass baby girl into our world and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!”

The pregnancy announcement came five years after she tied the knot with Beech (she wore an unconventional black gown for their big day) in 2013 — the same year she also said farewell to her 90210 character, Annie Wilson.

Grimes-Beech was fêted by her closest friends in a “Here Comes Trouble”-themed baby shower filled with sweets, flowers and special touches that showed off the mom-to-be’s playful personality in July.

“We don’t know where to begin to properly describe what a special day we had celebrating Baby Beech,” Grimes-Beech — who was raised in Toronto — told PEOPLE exclusively of the bash.

“Milestones like this are always bittersweet for us because our families live too far to be present all the time, but when we looked around yesterday and felt so much love radiating in the air, we knew we were in fact surrounded by family after all,” she added.