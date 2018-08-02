Shenae Grimes-Beech Shows Off Baby Bump in a Bikini Alongside Her 90210 Co-star AnnaLynne McCord

Shenae Grimes-Beech’s baby girl is almost here!
The 28-year-old actress reunited with her former 90210 costar AnnaLynne McCord, 31, for a pool day on Wednesday.
Grimes-Beech put her growing pregnant belly on full display as she posed alongside McCord in a black bikini that tied in the front.
“Buddha and Barbie. 🤣 #instagramvsreality,” Grimes-Beech captioned the Instagram post, which featured a photo of the mom-to-be smiling and another where she looked a little miserable.
McCord opted for a pink tie-dye swimsuit paired with pink-framed sunglasses.
McCord also posted the photos writing, “Caption it… (Naomi Style) 😏 @shenaegrimesbeech [Photo credit: My Guzband @tracewatkins],” in reference to her character from the show.
In May, PEOPLE broke the news that Grimes-Beech is expecting her first child, a girl with her husband Josh Beech, 31, whom she married in 2013.
“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” Grimes-Beech told PEOPLE.
“I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do, and I’m thrilled that we’re welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been,” Grimes-Beech continued.
“She is such an incredible mama to me and I’m so excited to share everything she’s instilled in me and taught me with our baby girl!” Grimes-Beech added.
Last month, Grimes-Beech celebrated the upcoming arrival of her daughter in a “Here Comes Trouble”-themed baby shower, packed with flowers and sweet treats.
For the big day, Grimes-Beech wore a white lace gown and styled her hair in loose waves. “We don’t know where to begin to properly describe what a special day we had celebrating Baby Beech,”Grimes-Beech told PEOPLE exclusively.
“Milestones like this are always bittersweet for us because our families live too far to be present all the time, but when we looked around yesterday and felt so much love radiating in the air, we knew we were in fact surrounded by family after all,” Grimes-Beech said.