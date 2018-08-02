Shenae Grimes-Beech Shows Off Baby Bump in a Bikini Alongside Her 90210 Co-star AnnaLynne McCord

Shenae Grimes-Beech’s baby girl is almost here!

The 28-year-old actress reunited with her former 90210 costar AnnaLynne McCord, 31, for a pool day on Wednesday.

Grimes-Beech put her growing pregnant belly on full display as she posed alongside McCord in a black bikini that tied in the front.

“Buddha and Barbie. 🤣 #instagramvsreality,” Grimes-Beech captioned the Instagram post, which featured a photo of the mom-to-be smiling and another where she looked a little miserable.

McCord opted for a pink tie-dye swimsuit paired with pink-framed sunglasses.

McCord also posted the photos writing, “Caption it… (Naomi Style) 😏 @shenaegrimesbeech [Photo credit: My Guzband @tracewatkins],” in reference to her character from the show.

In May, PEOPLE broke the news that Grimes-Beech is expecting her first child, a girl with her husband Josh Beech, 31, whom she married in 2013.

“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” Grimes-Beech told PEOPLE.

“I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do, and I’m thrilled that we’re welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been,” Grimes-Beech continued.