Pregnant Shenae Grimes-Beech Says She 'Hates' Baby Name They Picked for Son: 'It's a Big Decision'

The actress says she loved the moniker at first and "loved that everyone else loved it, but I hated hearing them say it" out loud

Shenae Grimes-Beech is having second thoughts about her second child's name.

The 90210 alum, 31, is currently expecting a baby boy with husband Josh Beech, and in a new blog post on The Damn Thing, Grimes-Beech says she is no longer in love with the moniker they chose for their baby on the way. She admits she is "genuinely terrified of naming this baby."

"We actually did land on a name immediately. As soon as we found out the gender, we started talking names and that same day we had one we were sold on," she explains. "We told all of our family members and everyone loved it. Then, they started referring to the baby by that name. Big mistake. Um, wait a minute. I know I said it was his name and I liked it when we wrote it on a piece of paper and said it aloud amongst ourselves, but now … not so much."

"Something about the way it came out of other people's mouths just felt off," Grimes-Beech continues. "I loved it. I loved that everyone else loved it, but I hated hearing them say it. Which would likely become an issue over time."

She adds, "Just as quick as we'd landed on that name, I now wanted to throw it as far away as possible. That was not my child's name."

The actress says the process isn't as simple this time around as it was with her first child, daughter Bowie Scarlett, who is now 2½. "We thought it'd be the same with this kid. We thought we'd have it in the bag, no problem. We knew we wanted something that went well with Bowie," she says.

Though Grimes-Beech doesn't reveal the name that she's going back and forth on, she explains that she and Beech have "tried a few names on for size" but still haven't settled on an undeniable option for their son.

"I'm only about halfway through this pregnancy, so I know I still have months before the decision needs to be made, but I can't help but feel panicked about it," she writes.

"We've rattled through a long list of awesome names that fit the vibe of our family and nothing has jumped out as being his name. It's a big decision. It will last his lifetime and be a big part of his identity, unless he ever chooses to change it. That's a lot of pressure!!"